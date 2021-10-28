Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,274 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.43. 736,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,592,891. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.