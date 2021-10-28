Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 235,560 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2,417.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,560 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 201,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

