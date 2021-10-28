Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 48,556 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $677,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.60. 20,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,685. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of -337.32 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $297.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,399 shares of company stock worth $40,878,284. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

