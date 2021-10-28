Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.