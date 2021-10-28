Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 326.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 771,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,608 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,950. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $359.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average of $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

