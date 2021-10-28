Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,101 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,899,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $154,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

