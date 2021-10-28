CUE Protocol Price Tops $36.41 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $277,333.61 and $92.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $36.41 or 0.00059002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00099692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.99 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.18 or 0.07042962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022196 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

