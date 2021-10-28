Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.18% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $132.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

