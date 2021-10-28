Curate (XCUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.77 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $4.30 or 0.00006995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Curate has a market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00205826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00098654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

