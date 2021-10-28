CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 223,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 617,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CurrencyWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurrencyWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.