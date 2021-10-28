Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Customers Bancorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.000 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $5.45 on Thursday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

