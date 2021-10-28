CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 426.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

