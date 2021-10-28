CWV Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,922.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $8,922.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.81 or 0.98417531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.03 or 0.06887904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002530 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

