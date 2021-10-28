CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.98

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.98 and traded as high as $40.00. CyberOptics shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 78,961 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of $284.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

