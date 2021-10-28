DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

