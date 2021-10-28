DA Davidson Weighs in on BancFirst Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $63.35 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

