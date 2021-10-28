Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.68% of Daktronics worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

