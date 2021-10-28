DAO Maker Price Reaches $2.57 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $94.84 million and $8.57 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00004216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00094409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.03 or 1.00145720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.81 or 0.06783279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.