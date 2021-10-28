Dash Green Trading 72.3% Lower This Week (DASHG)

Dash Green (CURRENCY:DASHG) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Dash Green has traded 72.3% lower against the dollar. Dash Green has a total market capitalization of $2,412.12 and approximately $100.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash Green coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00111664 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000067 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green Coin Profile

Dash Green is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. Dash Green’s official website is dashgreen.net . Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet and its Facebook page is accessible here

