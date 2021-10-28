De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.49

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.49 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.13). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.16), with a volume of 306,957 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.