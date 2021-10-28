DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,615.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 67.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $818,601.12 and approximately $1,615.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 92.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

