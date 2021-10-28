Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Cap Hits $513,462.02

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $513,462.02 and $2,501.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00208735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

