Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.150-$15.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

NYSE:DECK traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.35. 720,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average of $374.00. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $240.86 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

