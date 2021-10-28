Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.15-15.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01-3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.150-$15.150 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.35. The company had a trading volume of 723,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,548. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.