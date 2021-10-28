Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 331,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,285,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Deepmatter Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Deepmatter Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.78.

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.