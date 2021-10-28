DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.65 million and $1,107.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00016643 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,585,148 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

