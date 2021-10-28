Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 59,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 220,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

