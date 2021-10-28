Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. FMR LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

DELL opened at $108.39 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.