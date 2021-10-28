DePay Price Tops $2.12 on Major Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $53,871.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.04 or 1.00062508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.16 or 0.07060142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021852 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

