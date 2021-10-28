Dero (DERO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $19.92 or 0.00032929 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $218.27 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.75 or 0.07082728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00313251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.32 or 0.00959278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00086241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00443136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00268906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00238116 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,956,962 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.