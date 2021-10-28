Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,406.44 ($44.51).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN opened at GBX 3,406 ($44.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,627.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,514.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,562 ($33.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.61%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.