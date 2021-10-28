Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

DM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DM opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

