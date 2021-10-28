Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.90 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.90 ($4.59) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

