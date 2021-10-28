Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $22.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.08. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.63 and its 200-day moving average is $347.86. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

