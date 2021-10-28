Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.52 ($30.03).

Shares of CS traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.41 ($28.72). 3,437,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.00. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

