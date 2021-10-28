Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

DB traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 245,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,184. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 861,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

