Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Declares Dividend Increase – $20.00 Per Share

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $652.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

