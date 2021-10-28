Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.