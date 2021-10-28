Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 3,759,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

