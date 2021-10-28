Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 372,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

