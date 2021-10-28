Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 372,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.