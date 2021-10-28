Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.79.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $706.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

