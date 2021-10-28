DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,769,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,981,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

