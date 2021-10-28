DigixDAO Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $787.09 or 0.01280935 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $65.04 million and $40,543.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00323179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 82,637 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

