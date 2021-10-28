Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.06% of SeaSpine worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $529.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

