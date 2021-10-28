Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 229,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.33% of Ardelyx worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ardelyx by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 192,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

ARDX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

