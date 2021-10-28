Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Centennial Resource Development worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,857 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

