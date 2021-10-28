Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 614.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,244,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $5,466,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,757,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of TRQ opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

