Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 56,279 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Canada Goose worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.34.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

