Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 66,227 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.99% of Byline Bancorp worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BY. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $928.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.