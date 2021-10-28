Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 77,876 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Sunnova Energy International worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 317,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

NOVA opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

